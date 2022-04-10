Each Piece In Place

“Stand therefore, having girded your waist with truth, having put on the breastplate of righteousness, and having shod your feet with the preparation of the gospel of peace; above all, taking the shield of faith with which you will be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked one. And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.” Ephesians 6:14-17

Please allow me to introduce myself. My name is Eye. It is my job to see what is going on and to be able to know what course to take. One of my closest co-workers is Ear. He hears things that go along with the things I see. We work well together.

Nose can smell when things are not right and warn the rest of us. All of us know and appreciate Mouth. She is our spokeswoman. We usually work in harmony but if one of us does not agree with the others it is a time to search out the matter.

Head is undisputedly the boss and the control center of us all. He gives the orders and we go forward in our unified purpose. His head is covered by a large helmet.

Other workers in our company are Arm and Hand. They do all of the heavy lifting that our job requires. They can bring things close to me so that I can see them better. Arm holds a shield of faith and Hand carries a sword.

Heart is sweet and loving but she can be deceived if she leans away from God’s Word. Her covering is a breastplate of righteousness and truth.

Hip carries the weight of us all and is the center of all our movement. Truth is in her nature.

Leg is strong, second only to Hip. He is able to move us around, and he is led by Foot who is small yet highly mobile. He is dressed in peace as he goes forward and shares the love of Jesus with people.

Everything rolls along smoothly as long as we all do our own unique part. There is trouble when one of us tries to do the job of another, doesn’t do their job, or tries to be the most important member. If I (Eye) were the only one I could see but I could not hear, speak, or move.

Prayer:

“Father God, may Your Church always purpose to walk in unity, Help me to know my place and to perform my function in the Church, Your body.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

We are all pieces of a puzzle that makes up the body. If one is hurt, the others rally around and work hard to right the wrong. When one rejoices, we all rejoice. We are one body and we need each other. We are the body of Christ.

Be Greatly Blessed!

