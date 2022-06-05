EA Temile and NSML have signed a construction supervision agreement

The NLNG Ship Management Limited (NSML) and EA Temile & Sons Development Company Limited have agreed to supervise the construction of a 23,000 cubic meter LPG vessel at the Hyundai Mipo shipyard in South Korea.

The LPG Alfred Temile is a sister ship to the new-build LPG vessel. The vessel will be built at the Hyundai Mipo shipyard in Korea, and NSML will be in charge of overseeing its construction.

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) owns NSML, which provides integrated maritime services such as maritime project management, maritime training, crew management and administration, fleet management, terminal management, and consultation.

Mr. Abdulkadir Ahmed, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NSML, and Mr. Alfred Temile, Chief Executive Officer of EA Temile, signed the agreement.

Ahmed said that supervising the construction of the new-build LPG vessel was in line with NSML’s vision of being “an international maritime services company supporting the growth and development of the Nigerian maritime industry,” which is fully aligned with NLNG’s vision of “helping to build a better Nigeria.”

EA Temile’s Chief Executive, Alfred Temile, stated in his remarks that the company’s first LPG vessel, the LPG Alfred Temile, had been chartered to NLNG for its domestic LPG scheme.

He stated that his organization anticipates receiving the new carrier in July 2023.