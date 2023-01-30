In Dutse, the capital of Jigawa State, the cost of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) has increased to N340 per litre.

Due to the shortage of the good, the scenario has caused turmoil and sufferings for the locals, particularly drivers.

Long lines of automobiles at the gas stations on Sunday were spotted by a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) journalist who was monitoring the stations.

While the Dutse NNPC mega station Retail Stations have been under lock and key since January 8 due to a fire breakout, the filling stations are selling the goods at the outrageous price of N340 per litre.

Additionally, the majority of the city’s gas stations had been closed for a while.

Motorists and commercial motorcycle riders were lined up in large lines at Awajil Global Resources, IMG Petroleum, Maruta Petroleum, and Investment, all of which are located on the Ibrahim Aliyu Bye-Pass, waiting to fill up their tanks.

Along Olusegun Obasanjo Road, Audu Manager filling station and AA Kankani Nig. Ltd. also had lengthy vehicle lines and were charging the same amount for the product.

On Ibrahim Aliyu’s bye-pass, filling stations such A.S.A. Oil Nig. Ltd., B. A. Bello Nig. Ltd., and Matrix either didn’t have or were selling the product.

The majority of drivers who spoke with (NAN) expressed disappointment that the product was unavailable.

Malam Aminu Muhammad, a motorist, called the situation frustrating and urged the Federal Government and other relevant authorities to put an end to the pandemonium.

Muhammad Askira, who also made a comment, suggested that the Federal Government make sure that security organizations kept an eye on the filling stations and made sure that goods were sold for the set price.

Ahmad Rufa’i, a farmer, added that the unpleasant circumstances were forcing him to produce at a loss.

“I plant wheat maize and every week I need at least 20 litres to water my farms. And I need to water these two farms at least 20 times.”

“So how much money do you expect me to spend on fuel alone, not talk of transport and other logistics.”

“So most of us are doing this farming without any certainty of whether we gain or we lose,” Rufa’i contined.

The management of the filling stations declined comments on the sad situation, because “we are not authorised to speak to the press”.