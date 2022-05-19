Thursday, May 19, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
DTSG Hosts Zonal Review Meeting On Clean Nigeria

DTSG Hosts Zonal Review Meeting On Clean Nigeria

Merit Ugolo

Merit Ugolo

The Delta State Government has assured relevant stakeholders on the Clean Nigeria, Use the Toilet Campaign, that it will continue to pay attention to the water supply, sanitation and hygiene sector in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government ( SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, made this known when he declared open the South South Zonal Review meeting of the Clean Nigeria: Use the toilet campaign at the Unity Hall of Government House, Asaba.

The SSG said the efforts of the state government in the water supply, sanitation and jygiene sector had made the state to benefit from the various intervention programmes, like the European Union- Niger Delta Supply Support Programme (EU-NDSP), the United States Agency for International Development Effective Water Supply and Sanitation and Hygiene Programme (E-WASH), the World Bank Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene Programme (SURWASH), amongst others.

Chief Ukah noted that the state was one of the first to declare a state of emergency on Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), and followed it up by constituting the state WASH steering committee with membership drawn from Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

He said these were requirements needed for the states to key into the national action plan to revamp the WASH sector, which it has fulfilled.

The SSG equally assured that the state will begin the process of revalidating the Open Defecation Free (ODF) roadmap to accelerate its effort in becoming ODF by 2025.

In a keynote address delivered by the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, who was represented by the National Coordinator, Clean Nigeria Campaign, use a toilet, Mrs. Chizoba Okpara, commended the state government for taking the lead to host the first state zonal review meeting and charged the state to intensify its efforts in achieving ODF Local Government Areas.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle