DTSG Hosts Zonal Review Meeting On Clean Nigeria

The Delta State Government has assured relevant stakeholders on the Clean Nigeria, Use the Toilet Campaign, that it will continue to pay attention to the water supply, sanitation and hygiene sector in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government ( SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, made this known when he declared open the South South Zonal Review meeting of the Clean Nigeria: Use the toilet campaign at the Unity Hall of Government House, Asaba.

The SSG said the efforts of the state government in the water supply, sanitation and jygiene sector had made the state to benefit from the various intervention programmes, like the European Union- Niger Delta Supply Support Programme (EU-NDSP), the United States Agency for International Development Effective Water Supply and Sanitation and Hygiene Programme (E-WASH), the World Bank Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene Programme (SURWASH), amongst others.

Chief Ukah noted that the state was one of the first to declare a state of emergency on Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), and followed it up by constituting the state WASH steering committee with membership drawn from Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

He said these were requirements needed for the states to key into the national action plan to revamp the WASH sector, which it has fulfilled.

The SSG equally assured that the state will begin the process of revalidating the Open Defecation Free (ODF) roadmap to accelerate its effort in becoming ODF by 2025.

In a keynote address delivered by the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, who was represented by the National Coordinator, Clean Nigeria Campaign, use a toilet, Mrs. Chizoba Okpara, commended the state government for taking the lead to host the first state zonal review meeting and charged the state to intensify its efforts in achieving ODF Local Government Areas.

Like this: Like Loading...