The Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday said it has arrested the mastermind of the Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) attack which occurred on the 29th December, 2022, near the Palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in Okene, Kogi State.

The explosion happened during the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari, to commission some projects.

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer, Department of State Services, National Headquarters, Abuja, Peter Afunanya, the Service said it arrested Abdulmumin Ibrahim Otaru (aka Abu Mikdad) and one of his associates, Saidu Suleiman on 3rd January, 2023.

It said Otaru sustained a gunshot injury on his left foot while attempting to escape and is currently receiving treatment at a health facility.

The agency said during investigations, it was ascertained that OTARU was a high commander of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and either coordinated or was involved in the following dastardly operations:

“The 24th June, 2022 attack on Nigeria Police Area Command, Eika-Ohizenyi, Okehi LGA of Kogi State. A Police Inspector, Idris MUSA was killed and two (2) AK-47 rifles carted away in that attack;

“The 5th July, 2022 attack on Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kuje Area Council of the FCT; and

“5th August, 2022 attack on West African Ceramics Ltd (WACL) in Ajaokuta LGA, Kogi in which three (3) Indian expatriates were kidnapped. It would be recalled that five (5) persons including one (1) Indian, two (2) Policemen and two (2) drivers of the company were also killed in the attack. The kidnapped expatriates were released on 31st August, 2022,” it said.

The statement further stated; “Otaru operated terrorist cells in and around Kogi State. Similarly, he and his gang had staged several kidnap operations in Kogi and Ondo States. Meanwhile, the suspects are in custody and will be prosecuted accordingly.”

The Service reiterated its commitment to the safety of the nation, saying it will work assiduously with stakeholders including sister security agencies to tackle the menace of terrorism and other forms of criminality and threats to national security.

It called on citizens to support it and other law enforcement organisations with relevant information and all the necessary cooperation required to achieve a peaceful country.