DSS dragged To Court Over Illegal detention Of suspended EFCC Chairman Bawa

A former prosecutor with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nkereuwem Anana, has filed a fundamental right enforcement suit against the Director-General of the Department of State Security (DSS), over alleged unlawful and continuous detention of Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended Chairman of EFCC.

Bawa has been in detention since June 14, 2023, when he was arrested by the operatives of the DSS.

He is asking for an order of the court mandating the immediate release of Bawa from the first and second respondents’ detention.

The Plaintiff is also seeking “an order of the court granting Mr. Bawa bail on liberal terms and or an order mandating the respondents to produce Abdulrasheed Bawa before the court to show cause why he should not be admitted bail.

He prayed the court to award the sum of N100 million as damages against the first and second respondents.

The suit was premised on Fundamental Rights Enforcement (Civil Procedure) Rules 2009, Section 46(3) of the Constitution; African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and Under the court’s Inherent Jurisdiction.

The plaintiff is asking the court, among others, for “a declaration that the arrest and continuous detention of Abdulrasheed Bawa, former Chairman Economic and Financial Crimes Commission by the first and second respondents, constitutes a violation of his fundamental rights guaranteed by Section 35 (1) (2) (38) and (4) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended and the African Charter of Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act Cap 10 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.