As it were, the DSS has declared CBN Governor Godwin Emiefele, who is on the run, wanted for alleged involvement in the financing of terrorism.

Emiefele is outside of the country where he is hiding.

To achieve their aim of arresting the CBN governor, the domestic intelligence office has deployed several officers to monitor the CBN headquarters, Mr. Emefiele’s family residence in Lagos, and the Abuja home of businessman Christopher Emefiele.

The mandate given to the officers deployed is simple: arrest the CBN chief and bring him to the DSS office for interrogation and possible detention.

Emiefele was lucky enough to have been tipped off about the impending arrest, so he decided to run for his life, the way Usain Bolt would have done after visiting Buhari in his home town of Daura.

To be honest, DSS is free to arrest anybody they wish to, as they are permitted by law to do so.

My only worry is what this move portends for our fragile economy when Emefiele is eventually arrested.

How would foreign investors react to the news?

What of our battered Naira?

How would our already weakened currency fare in the event of his arrest?

What is playing out is very dangerous and worrying as well.

On the flip side c I remember vividly when Emefiele was calling for a fight, during the Aboki fx impass,

My guy don see fight from DSS and he is running.

Life happens to you so fast.