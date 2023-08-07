DSS confirms Court Order authorizing detention Of Suspended EFCC Chairman, Bawa

The Department of State Services (DSS) has disclosed that it obtained a court order to detain the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

It should be recalled that Bawa has been in DSS custody since his suspension on June 14 by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The decision to detain the anti-corruption agency boss without trial or arraignment has raised concerns among civil society organizations and Nigerians, who accuse the DSS of violating the rule of law.

In response to the growing scrutiny, the DSS legal representative in various court proceedings, I. Awo, confirmed that Bawa’s detention is backed by a court order. “There is a Court Order backing his detention,” Awo stated in a message to The Whistler.

Meanwhile, Bawa’s continued detention without a definite prosecution has ignited public outcry.