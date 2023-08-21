DSS Arrest Abuja- Kaduna Train Manager Over Leaked Memo

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested the Manager of Abuja-Kaduna Train Services, Pascal Nnorli, over the leaked memo warning of impending terror attack on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line.

The News Chronicle had reported that the DSS issued a security alert on a grand plot by bandits to attack the Abuja-Kaduna train service.

According to an online newspaper, Newspoint Nigeria on Monday, the manager was arrested along with the Operations Manager, Victor Adamu, and other staff members.

The news portal further revealed that the manager was arrested since last Thursday along with the operation manager and another staff named Pascal but disclosed that one of them was released.

According to the source, the letter, which detailed sensitive information about the attack, was addressed to the Managing Director of the NRC, explicitly warned that if the letter was leaked, it could lead to arrests.