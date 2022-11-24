The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Thursday, disclosed that its operatives have recovered a pump action gun inside an unregistered Honda vehicle impounded for driving against traffic (One-way) in Lagos.

A statement signed by the Director, of the Public Affairs Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, and posted on the agency’s Twitter handle said this was disclosed by the General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba.

Oreagba disclosed that the impounded unregistered vehicle (Black Honda) was apprehended by the patrol team of the agency while driving against traffic (one-way) around Sango-Tedo inward Abijo G.R.A Along Lagos-Epe Expressway.

The LASTMA boss disclosed further that Policemen attached to Lastma officers on routine patrol around Lagos-Epe Expressway were immediately alerted about the incident for confirmation.

According to the General Manager “In no time that the owner/driver of the unregistered impounded vehicle (Honda) noticed that the gun (Pump Action) had been sighted inside his car, he immediately took to his heel and was nowhere to be found anymore.

“The unregistered impounded vehicle with the recovered gun had been handed over to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ilasan Police Station for further investigations.”

Oreagba however appealed to members of the public to be security conscious as the year is coming to an end.

He urged them to report any suspected strange movement within their environment to any nearby security agent of the government.

