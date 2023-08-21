Dreams Turn To Reality_ Asake’s Rise to Fame

He is called “LANDLORD” for a reason, from topping charts to selling out O2 ARENA, Asake is truly an inspiration.

Nigerian superstars are headlining prestigious festivals and selling out select venues as afrobeats enjoy a global ascent.

By completely selling out the 20,000-seat O2 Arena on August 21, 2023, Asake became the newest Afrobeats superstar to declare his triumphant entrance to the global scene.

Afrobeats’ rapid rise to fame is encapsulated in Asake’s O2 concert, which also shows how quickly things can turn around.

After collaborating with Olamide on ‘Omo Ope’ in January 2022, Asake was scarcely prepared for the extraordinary success that would follow.

With a strong skill and an intense desire for success, Asake would go on to create a string of number-one hits that catapulted him into the mainstream.

Amidst his electric run, he put out his record-breaking debut album ‘Mr. Money With The Vibez’, which included the song ‘Joha,’ which became an instant smash even before its release.

“While studying dramatic art at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Ife, Asake recreated the successful song ‘Joha,’ even though it marked his first-ever hit.”

Asake wowed students at the renowned Amphitheater with “Joha,” performing with such passion and precision that he needed support dancers in uniform.

Twenty months after “Omo Ope” became widely popular, Asake is following in the footsteps of Nigeria’s most successful musical export. It’s a bizarre moment that would excite everyone who was lucky enough to witness him do the renowned “Joha” dance at the Amphitheatre.

See Asakes O2 performance here:

His choice to start the concert on a somber note with a few mid-tempo songs and make a spectacular entrance by jumping out of a helicopter emphasizes his skill as a showman. An innate ability emerged at OAU at the demanding Amphitheatre stage and the Dramatic Art’s Pit Theatre Hall.

With the help of the renowned group the Compozers, Asake wowed audiences with both his captivating personality and his hit tunes.

Those who had followed him before he became well-known felt nostalgic for the ride and the progress he had made when he performed one of his early releases. And when he began releasing songs, 20,000 fans showed that he was worthy of his accomplishment by singing along to every word and absolving every moment.

After meeting Nigerian hip-hop icon Olamide Baddo, who signed Asake to his YBNL label, his life took a turn for the better. They established a strong alliance that produced the finest Afrobeats one-year run ever. With the release of his highly anticipated sophomore album “Work Of Art” and his incredible achievement of selling out the O2, Asake maintained his momentum well into 2023.

When Asake and Olamide played “Omo Ope,” the song that started it all, on the O2 stage, their remarkable collaboration was replicated. One might assume that the teacher was quite proud of his student at the moment Olamide leaned in to whisper in Asake’s ears.

The crowd was enthralled with Street-Hop maestro Lil Kesh, a former YBNL signee, throughout the concert. As did YBNL phenomenon Fireboy, a worldwide star who attended the same university as Asake.

Tiwa Savage was called out by the man of the moment for their popular joint single, “Loaded.” His rendition of “Blessings’ ‘ alongside Friday, the American phenomenon, stunned the audience. He also injected sophistication to the occasion by having Lighthouse Family’s Tunde Baiyewu sing “Ocean Drive,” the tune he sampled for “Sunshine.”

The concert delivered on all of its promises, even though it ended somewhat abruptly—especially for the approximately 80,000 admirers who watched it live on YouTube.

Witnessing Asake’s incredible ascent from relative obscurity to superstardom was possible at his O2 Arena show. the opportunity to participate in the creation of a masterpiece of film. And the moment was enough for most people.