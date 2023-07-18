Drama in Ogun Governorship Tribunal as PDP’s witness blames lawyer

As Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) called more witnesses to testify before the governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Monday, several inconsistencies and similarities in the witnesses’ statements have continued to trail the proceedings.

A witness, Mrs Mulikat Yemi, from Ota, while admitting similarities in her statement with another witness, Balogun Olanrewaju, during cross examination by the counsel to INEC, including same error and omission in paragraph 6 of their statements, told tribunal to question her lawyer for the repetition.

One other witness, Thomas Abiodun, a photographer, who appeared before the panel for the party from Iyesi-Ota, in Ado Odo Ota Local Government, claimed to have signed the statement he presented on June 16, whereas, the statement was actually signed on 6th April.

Also, paragraphs 3 and 4 of his statement, after being sighted and compared were confirmed to be the same with other witnesses’ statements.

Abiodun, further lied on oath when he told the Tribunal that his statement was based on his personal knowledge, meanwhile, after being cross examined, he later changed this claim and said the information in his statement came from an unnamed official of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).