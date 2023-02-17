According to News Agency of Nigeria reports, it was gathered that the ICPC had on January 26, re-arrested the ex-JAMB registrar, who is facing trial on an 18-count charge bordering on diversion of public funds to the tune of N5 billion.

The operatives of the anti-corruption commission made the arrest within the court premises shortly after the hearing.

However, a source had claimed that a warrant of arrest for Ojerinde’s re-arrest was obtained from the FHC Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho.

Ebenezer Shogunle who is the counsel to the Commission notified the court that Ojerinde was re-arrested on suspicion that he might have committed some other offences not unconnected with the present charges before the court.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He said for this reason, the commission “obtained a warrant of this honourable court dated 6th of December, 2022.” Although failed to mention the name of the Judge who signed the warrant.

But Oga na, who appeared for ex-JAMB boss, disagreed with Shogunle on his client’s re-arrest. He said on the last adjourned date, Ojerinde was intercepted just to honour an invitation for an explanation.

Ogana further said despite Ojerinde not breaching the bail terms, they were not served with the warrant before he was re-arrested.

In resolving the issue of warrant of arrest or no warrant of arrest, The judge then asked Shogunle, “You said this court granted your application for arrest warrant? And I didn’t sign any. Which court?”

“I will not join issue with him for his principal is not here my lord,” Shogunle responded.

Shogunle, however, said he made an oral application pursuant to Section169 and 175 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) for the reconsideration of Ojerinde’s bail.

The judge thus advised Ogana that if he said the right of Ojerinde had been breached, he should do what is necessary.

He then adjourned the matter until March 20 for trial continuation.

21 total views, 21 views today