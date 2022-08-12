Fresh drama has erupted in Rivers State as APC Spokesman, Senibo Chris dumped the party and defected to PDP.

The public secretary of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State – Senibo Chris Finebone has abandoned the party for rulling party, PDP.

Senibo Chris on Friday morning was pictured in a pose alongside Governor of Rivers State – Nyesom Wike, former chairman of APC in Rivers – Davies Ikanya and the governorship candidate of PDP – Sim Fubara.

The pictures of the scene has sent intense messages and thrown many off balance, especially those in the camp of All Progressives Congress, APC.

Chris Finebone in his defence and confirmation of his APC exit holds it is what life is all about, full of surprises.

He affirmed there was no negative reason for his immediate defection to PDP, while adding that Rivers Governor, Wike, is his brother.

The former APC Spokesman assured he will further disclose more reasons for his move to the ruling party in the coming days.