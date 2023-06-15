Drake and J Hus on the “Declan Rice” remix would be wonderful – Odumodu Blvck

Odumodu Blvck, a Nigerian hip-hop artist, discusses his astonishing climb to popularity on Apple Music’s The Dotty Show.

One of the musicians who is bringing much-needed complexity and excitement to the Nigerian Hip Hop industry is Odumodu Blvck. He combines Hip Hop and Highlife to create a distinctive sound that is gaining popularity.

In a recent interview on The Dotty Show on Apple Music, Odumodu Blvck discussed how he became successful in the mainstream and his intentions to restore Hip Hop to its heyday.

Odumodu Blvck had a terrific year in 2023 thanks to the release of his successful track, “Declan Rice,” which attracted a lot of attention. The rapper claims that as soon as he released the snippet, the song—which he called after football player Declan Rice—was enthusiastically embraced.

“I was playing it for my exec, Tizzy, and Tizzy was like, “This is a serious record.” I said, “Yes. I know it’s a serious record.” God does give me that record. And I knew from the get-go when I put out the snippets. It was mad. Declan Rice commented everybody was going wild every day; comments, DMs, “Bro, when are you dropping this tune?” And when it came out, it did more than intended.”

Following the success of “Declan Rice,” Odumodu Black has emerged as one of the Afrobeats genre’s quickly emerging stars, whose music is giving the Hip Hop scene the much-needed depth. The rapper reveals on The Dotty Show that he is mulling over the idea of a remix and has set his sights on two major international rap acts.

“Imagine having Drake and J Hus on Declan Rice remix, It’s going to spin the world on its head,” Odumodu Blvck discusses his wish to include Canadian and British superstars on his album.

With another song on the way before the release of his eagerly awaited EP in 2023, Odumodu Blvck is poised to keep up his impressive performance.

