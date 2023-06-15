Path The News Chronicle » Entertainment » Drake and J Hus on the “Declan Rice” remix would be wonderful – Odumodu Blvck

Drake and J Hus on the “Declan Rice” remix would be wonderful – Odumodu Blvck

Augustina John June 15, 2023 0
Drake and J Hus on the Declan Rice

Drake and J Hus on the “Declan Rice” remix would be wonderful – Odumodu Blvck

Odumodu Blvck, a Nigerian hip-hop artist, discusses his astonishing climb to popularity on Apple Music’s The Dotty Show.

One of the musicians who is bringing much-needed complexity and excitement to the Nigerian Hip Hop industry is Odumodu Blvck. He combines Hip Hop and Highlife to create a distinctive sound that is gaining popularity.

In a recent interview on The Dotty Show on Apple Music, Odumodu Blvck discussed how he became successful in the mainstream and his intentions to restore Hip Hop to its heyday.

Odumodu Blvck had a terrific year in 2023 thanks to the release of his successful track, “Declan Rice,” which attracted a lot of attention. The rapper claims that as soon as he released the snippet, the song—which he called after football player Declan Rice—was enthusiastically embraced.

“I was playing it for my exec, Tizzy, and Tizzy was like, “This is a serious record.” I said, “Yes. I know it’s a serious record.” God does give me that record. And I knew from the get-go when I put out the snippets. It was mad. Declan Rice commented everybody was going wild every day; comments, DMs, “Bro, when are you dropping this tune?” And when it came out, it did more than intended.”

We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus
Trending
We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus

Following the success of “Declan Rice,” Odumodu Black has emerged as one of the Afrobeats genre’s quickly emerging stars, whose music is giving the Hip Hop scene the much-needed depth. The rapper reveals on The Dotty Show that he is mulling over the idea of a remix and has set his sights on two major international rap acts.

“Imagine having Drake and J Hus on Declan Rice remix, It’s going to spin the world on its head,” Odumodu Blvck discusses his wish to include Canadian and British superstars on his album.

With another song on the way before the release of his eagerly awaited EP in 2023, Odumodu Blvck is poised to keep up his impressive performance.

Augustina John

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Film-making

The Unexplored Genres of the Nigerian Film-making Industry: The Story Behind

Esther Salami June 14, 2023 0

Rolling Stone list Davido’s Album among best album in 2023

TNC Reporter June 14, 2023 0
real warri pikin

A Peak into the Aso-Ebi Party of Real Warri Pikin’s 10-Year Wedding Anniversary

Esther Salami June 14, 2023 0
Avatar 3

Avatar 3 Release Postponed due to Ongoing Hollywood Writers Strike

Esther Salami June 14, 2023 1
Ariel Lavi's "Dangerous Silence"

Ariel Lavi’s “Dangerous Silence” shown at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood

Augustina John June 14, 2023 0
Grammy Award

Grammy honoured African artists with New Award category

Adams Peter June 13, 2023 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Advisory Council Proposes New Deadline for Withdrawal of Old Naira Notes

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 15, 2023 0
 Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu’s family disengages Ozekhome, Ejiofor as lawyers

Kunle Dada June 15, 2023 0

My Class and the 10th Senate, a Lesson for Akpabio, the Class Captain

Dr Bolaji Akinyemi June 15, 2023 0
Hilda Baci breaks another record

Reactions as Hilda Baci breaks another Guiness Wolrd Record

Augustina John June 15, 2023 0
Planned Parenthood

Victory for Conservatives: Planned Parenthood shuts down Abortion Business in Utah

Anthony Ademiluyi June 15, 2023 0