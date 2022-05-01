Dr Abubakar Alkali Declares To Run For President In The 2023 Presidential Election

Dr Abubakar Alkali has declared his intention to run for President under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election.

At a ceremony held at the unity fountain, Abuja and attended by his teeming supporters and other party faithfuls, Dr Alkali promised to create Jobs and promote wealth creation rather than wealth consumption if elected President. In this regard, he promised to build one fully equipped skills acquisition centre in each of the 774 local government areas in Nigeria to impart hands-on skills on unemployed Nigerians and enable them set up micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). He also promised to use information and communications technology (ICT) to create jobs and fight insecurity in the country.

Dr Alkali also unfolded his plans to apply what he called ‘strategic security solutions’ to tackle insecurity in Nigeria. This he said will start with the recruitment of 1 million special police forces sbd 500,000 soldiers to overwhelm the terrorists. He promised to provide the require equipment for our soldiers and other security operatives to stop the march of the bandits and other terrorists.

Dr Alkali who described himself as the face of a New Nigeria, also promised to build a sustainable heaith care system from the grassroots level and reform the educational system which is currently based on paper qualification rather than skills.Dr Alkali thanked those he termed as ‘old generation’ politicians for their services to the country but urged them to retire and give way to the young generation who will bring new ideas to fix the myriad of challenges confronting Nigeria today.

Like this: Like Loading...