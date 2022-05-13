DPG, ART and others are set to mobilise Christian Youths for PVC in Lagos State.

Bible Speak Conference, convened by Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi, President, Voice of His Word Ministries was a huge success.

Bishop Theophilus Ajose, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria Director of the Directorate of Politics and Governance, spoke extensively on the need for all churches and ministry to come together and work together at the community level to register christian readiness to be involved in politics and change its productivity.

The ripples of his charge is coming to play at the forthcoming DPG event for christian youths in Lagos state. The partnership for DPG is building seriously. Asides RCCG, Four Square Gospel Church in Nigeria have also signed up for DPG and the Department is now being created across all the branches of the church in Nigeria.

Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi who was awed by the results of DPG in such a short time, promised to get all the political movements and NGO he is involved in to serve the interest of DPG on political education of her demography.

He further said, Lagos, necessarily must up the game and lead the exodus to our long desired new Nigeria.

He charged all General Overseers, and churches alike to follow the example of Pastor E.A Adeboye, Rev Sam Aboyeji, RCCG and the Four Square.

We all must be burdened with the need to create a new consciousnes and build the right civic engagements and institutional accountability for Lagos through LAGOSIANS!

He encouraged them to release their Youths to be a part of this movement of which is determined to birth a national change from Lagos.

Lagos, with over 20 million tax payers according to verifiable record, he said has the potential to produce the votes that elected the president in 2019, this realization must drive DPG in all churches and nothing must be spared to get members to obtain their PVC. A new Nigeria, he said is at the mercy of your prayers and support for christian youths to participate in politics.

He appeals to all pastors of churches in Lagos state to send at least 7 youths, 4 males, 3 females to the program, all you need is to hire a “korope”, mini bus to bring them to and back. They must be over 18 years of age eligible to vote. Please, allow them to take advantage of PFN/DPG summit.

Under your watch as Pastors are the Josephs, Davids and Daniels, your young men and women in whom the Spirit of God dwells, please turn them over to God for the ultimate task of Re-Building Nigeria, with an army of informed christian youths, I bet, it is a win win situation. It is all about getting Lagos to WIN Nigeria.

It’s a privilege that this conference is holding in my Local Government Ifako Ijaye, same Local Government where Sharia Court Ideology for Lagos is set to be implemented.

You can’t afford to fail the kingdom, we look forward to a successful program with you at

PENTECOSTAL YOUTHS LEADERSHIP SUMMIT

Theme:

YOUTH FOR CHRIST AND THE NATION

DATE: Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Time: 11am

Venue: The Abundant Life Bible Church, Iju Road, Agege.

