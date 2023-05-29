Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, named Bundesliga Player of the Season for 2022/23

Burussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been named Bundesliga Player of the season for 2022-23 after an outstanding campaign with his club.

Jude who will move to Los Blancos according to Fabrizio Romano may not have ended as he would have wanted, but he still enjoyed a fantastic year.

Dortmund’s season ended on a tart note, needing only a win against Mainz during the final matchday to secure the Meisterschale, Die Schwarzgelben could only manage a 2-2 draw. Bayern Munich’s 2-1 triumph away at Cologne, therefore, meant the Bavarians clinched the title for an 11th consecutive campaign.

While Dortmund allowed a marvellous opportunity to slip from their grasp, the absence of Bellingham for the all-important clash was certainly felt. The England international may still be just 19 years of age, but he possesses leadership skills beyond his years – he has already worn the captain’s armband from the start on two occasions this term, becoming Dortmund’s youngest-ever skipper in the process, and wore it many more times during games. He also started all but three of his team’s 34 Bundesliga fixtures as they ultimately finished in second place.

His athleticism has made him one of the most physically imposing players in the division – not only does he feature in the division’s top 10 for sprints (861) and intensive runs (2473), but he has covered more distance (322 km) than any of his teammates, while the 482 duels he has won are a league high.

Head coach Edin Terzic, who called Bellingham “outstanding” as far back as 2021 when the midfielder was just 17 years of age, has been glowing in his appraisal of his star performer. “He has no limits,” he said earlier this year adding that he is “the oldest 19-year-old in the world”.

He is just one of a number of big names within the sport to have praised the youngster, with Jürgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti just some of those to have expressed just how talented they believe BVB’s number 22 to be.

Like those aforementioned legends, Bellingham is also unafraid to voice his opinion to teammates almost twice his age and has since remoulded that burning desire for those around him to follow his never say die attitude into a force for positive encouragement. It meant it was almost no surprise when the boy from Birmingham was named the club’s third captain behind legends Marco Reus and Mats Hummels, an honour that appeared to hasten his already impressive evolution.

“Every year or half year that I’ve played at the club, my responsibility in the team has increased,” he explained. “I have to continue to be everywhere on the pitch and try my best to contribute going forwards and backward and try and control games, try to dominate the midfield.”

“My teammates, the coaches, and the staff have helped me to develop,” Bellingham continued. “I came to the club as a talented lad, but I have added elements to my game that have taken it to the next level and I think that’s down to them, mainly.

“I’ve put the work in, but it’s them that have put me in the environment to make it happen. They’ve added a kind of leadership side to my game too,” he added. “I want my teammates to see that I’m always doing everything I can to make sure we win. If we lose a game, I’m the worst person.”

Oladimeji Adeoye

