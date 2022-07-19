The 28-year-old Ivorian striker joined Borussia Dortmund from Ajax this summer. He was signed by Dortmund as a replacement for Erling Haaland, who switched his allegiance to English Champions Manchester City. Unfortunately, before the beginning of a competitive season, the Ivorian has been diagnosed with testicular cancer as stated by Dortmund and many sources.

According to Mayo Clinic, “Testicular cancer occurs in the testicles (testes), which are located inside the scrotum, a loose bag of skin underneath the penis. The testicles produce male sex hormones and sperm for reproduction.

Compared with other types of cancer, testicular cancer is rare. But testicular cancer is the most common cancer in American males between the ages of 15 and 35.”

Although he has begun training with his new club, on his first day after training said:

“I have more experience and I hope it will be enough to be successful.” How does he plan to help the team? “By scoring goals. What I can bring is my quality as a player and as a person to spur each other on.”

Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag, who was his former manager said:

.“It’s horrible, “I have a fantastic relationship with him.

“He is my friend, my striker for several years with Utrecht and with Ajax.

“To hear such news is devastating. My thoughts are with him and with his family, and I hope he will recover quickly.”

Haller posted on Twitter to say: “Thank you all for your many messages of support and affection since yesterday’s announcement. My family and I thank you. I will now focus on my recovery to come back stronger.”

The 28-year-old played against the Reds in the Premier League, during his time at West Ham United.

Everybody at United wishes Sebastien a speedy recovery.

He’s expected to start his treatment and hopefully reunite with his club ahead of the new season.