‘Better is one day in your courts than a thousand elsewhere; I would rather be a doorkeeper in the house of my God than dwell in the tents of the wicked.’ Psalm 84:10 (NIV).

Doorkeepers, otherwise known as gatekeepers, had a privileged position in Old Testament times. They guarded the four main entrances to the temple and opened the gates each morning for those who wanted to worship.

Additionally, they did other day-to-day chores to keep the operation of the temple running smoothly. These included cleaning, preparing the offerings for sacrifice and accounting for the gifts offered to the temple by worshippers.

Opening and closing the door to the temple doesn’t really sound that important does it? But if we consider the action at a deeper level, it makes this task very significant. Doorkeepers in Old Testament times had the responsibility of ushering people into the presence of the Lord.

Today we also have the same responsibility. Every believer is a doorkeeper called to bring others to the presence of Christ and make Him known to them through our words and actions. Are we offering ourselves as hospitable hosts with whom others can find Christ?

Prayer:

‘Heavenly Father, show me in what way I can be a doorkeeper for you. What role do you have for me? Help me to offer myself in whatever way you choose so that I can welcome others into your presence. Thank you.’

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

And today those in charge of the operations of our worship facilities have a valuable role to play as doorkeepers also. Whatever that role may look like, it is often different for each person, God values what we do and our servant heart that ministers with faithfulness and sacrifice as we do it to please Him (Colossians 3:24). The Levites who held their position as doorkeepers took their job seriously as they brought order to the structure of temple worship.

What part do we play in the healthy functioning of our local congregation?

Be Greatly Blessed!