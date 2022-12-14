Former aid to president Goodluck Jonathan Reno Omokri has said nobody should send him Christmas messages and hampers because he does not celebrate Christmas.

On his official Facebook page, Reno said:

“Last year, I caused a lot of offence because people felt I was rude because I ignored their Christmas greetings and returned their hampers. Those who know me know I am a meek person, who only becomes an alpha when my meekness is mistaken for weakness.

Please don’t wish me a Merry Christmas, or send me hampers. I don’t believe in Christmas because Yeshua never taught it. Yeshua is my standard, not the world, or any church doctrine.

However, I don’t quarrel with those who celebrate Christmas. I won’t help you give an account of your life before God on Judgment Day, and you won’t help me. So do what your conscience can defend, and leave me to do what mine can defend.

My rejection of your greetings, cards, and gifts is not because of anything you did. It is because of what my conscience did to me. It convicted me. That is all.”