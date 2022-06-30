Don’t Touch Me, Go Back!

Neighbor One: I hear these days you
have human blankets. The biting June
nights won’t be a hell this time around.
(A sly smile.)Congrats! What did your
hubby buy you? It’s been long, friend.
Neighbor Two: There’s nothing to celebrate.
He spent two full years in Jo’burg, sending
nothing home, hardly calling or texting, then
suddenly he arrived two days ago, carrying
two tiny bottles of cooking oil. Can you imagine?!
Shamelessly saying he hasn’t been working. I’m livid.
I’m hustling day and night for his kids, I’m trying to eke
out a decent life for the family, meanwhile what does
he do? He comes home almost empty-handed after
having all the fun in Mzansi, and tells me silly stories.
I told him: go back. I won’t share a bed with you either!
