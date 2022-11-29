Anambra State Government has urged citizens to report managers of its health facilities across the 179 communities of the state, who collect money for any of the vaccines under the state immunization schedule.

On Tuesday, the state government will be introducing the Rota Virus Vaccine into the state immunization schedule.

As the State introduces Rotavirus vaccine in the state immunization schedule today, warning has come from the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency, ANSPHCDA, Dr Chioma Ezenyimulu, to healthcare providers, that selling the vaccines will defeat the purpose for which government is providing them.

The vaccines which are now to be given free of charge across health facilities in the state, were initially given for between N8000 and N9000 for each of the three doses required for a child.

This has resulted in many care givers not being able to afford the vaccines and ultimately, in the death of infants and children between 3 to 35 months of age, infected by Rota Virus which causes severe watery diarrhoea.

Speaking to TNC correspondent in Awka, Dr Ezenyimulu regretted that reports continue to come to the agency as to how some managers of state-owned health facilities sell the routine immunization vaccines.

While noting that the agency is not unaware of the challenges faced by the facilities in terms of logistics, Ezenyimulu however noted that giving the vaccines for free will not only reduce its uptake, but also paint the government loft intention for introducing them in bad light.

She urged citizens not to hesitate to report any such sharp practices observed in their localities, so that government can take the appropriate disciplinary actions against such defaulting personnel.

“As an agency, we have evolved strategies to fish out these personnel who continue to give the government a bad name by their unlawful actions.

“The state health educator has intensified publicity to let our people know that all the vaccines rolled out under the state immunization schedule are free, safe and effective and that anyone selling such vaccines has not been directed to do so by government.

“We have also given out the number to call when you are mandated to pay any money to get these vaccines.

“The number is 08064036537.

“Please call to report any manager who collects money for any of the vaccines in the state immunization schedule such as COVID, Measles, Polio, Rotavirus, among others.

“These vaccines are given at all the primary healthcare centres in the communities of the state as well as the secondary and tertiary health institutions across the state,” the ANSPHCDA boss revealed.

Ezenyimulu also revealed that the agency is hopeful that the state will also introduce the Human Papilloma Virus, HPV Vaccine which prevents Cervical Cancer in women into the state immunization schedule.

According to her, the HPV vaccine targets to protect girls 9 years to 16 years before the onset of sexual activities.

“Human Papilloma virus is one of the causes of cancer so it is preventable.

“Last month, October was for creation of awareness on breast cancer and other forms of cancers in women.

“Cervical cancer is sexually-transmitted and vaccine preventable.

“Cervical cancer is peculiar to women just like breast cancer, although one percent of breast cancers occur in men. So, with the vaccine, we can begin to protect our women and girls,” she said.

Ezenyimulu disclosed that currently, the disease prevalence in the state is around 4 percent, meaning that it is very much in Anambra, although on a low scale.