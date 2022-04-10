my poem is an opposite, reverse, backward one,

a yellow sky , the sum of none but red and green,

my poem is prose like a piece of icy rays in the sun,

I’ve tried my hand at an epic, acrostic, not this one,

I, who penned an autobiography which isn’t mine!

I’ve tried my hand at haiku, bio ,but not this one,

It’s like free verse which is unliberated, this one!

all those poetic forms filled me with a ton of fun,

this one is as sweet as tucking into some lemon,

what happens when life throws a misplaced pun

at you? stun it, turn it into a bun, that’s dad’s opinion,

when life frowns into a hell, smile into your heaven,

son, anyone, any human has an option, it’s open,

run at your pace, don’t race, that’s the mission!

Ndaba Sibanda

