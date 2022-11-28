Nollywood actress, Shan George, has warned those who do not acknowledge her or render help during her time of need not to bother mourning her in death.

She said this in a video shared via her Instagram page on Sunday while lamenting the lack of support for one another.

George warned the ‘frenemies’ not to post her pictures when she dies.

The actress said in Pidgin, “When you con drop dead, pictures go con dey fly around. See, if you no post my picture now, when I dey alive, dey hustle, struggle, you see me pass, you show me hate, and you never bother to help me. If you show me hate now, you no dey help me in anyway, no post my picture…I go wake up pursue you.”

George is one of the most recognised actresses in the Nollywood industry. She has been active since 1996 when she made her debut “Thorns of Roses”.