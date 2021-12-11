Biafra National Guard (BNG), has warned MASSOB-BIM not to play money politics with the 19 members of the group, who were recently released by the court after 15 years of incarceration.

BNG urged them to desist from such dangerous move, threatening to strike anyone found doing it.

There were reports claiming that the 19 members of the separatist movement, including the wife of Innocent Orji, the leader of Biafra National Guard are members of MASSOB-BIM

But in a statement signed by the spokesman of Biafra National Guard, Agwu Francis said, it took three years to force the release of the 19 members of BNG who he said did not commit any crime under local and international laws.

Agwu said while BNG was fighting for their release, MASSOB-BIM did not ask questions or render any form of financial support.

He further noted that the leader of BNG did all that was within and outside his powers with heavy sacrifices to force the freedom of their members.

He however said that BNG is not against any form of compensation to their members by the government but the compensatory process must go through C.I Meze, the defense counsel of their members freed by the court.

The statement reads, “It has come to the notice of Biafran National Guard that some unscrupulous elements who claimed 19 members of BNG- prisoners of conscience- including the wife of General Innocent Orji are members of MASSOB or BIM-MASSOB and that gave them right to speak on their behalf or arrange a backdoor compensation.

“These are men without shame. Our members have been incarcerated for more than 15years without any of them asking questions or sending any form of support. For more than 15years; MASSOB or BIM-MASSOB did not ask any question; while boasting that BNG is toothless and that was why over 19 of our members were then still incarcerated.

“MASSOB AND BIM-MASSOB have been boasting over the years that they have no single members of their groups left in detention while giving their respective leaders praises. BNG was scorned; abused and bullied because our leader General Innocent Orji was incarcerated along our 19members. These unscrupulous elements worked against the release of our members. Supported election when we opposed it to enforce their release. Today, they shamelessly want to do money business with our members.

“It took three years of Innocent Orji’s freedom to force the release of these members of BNG who committed no known crimes under any local and international laws. The commander of BNG did all that was within and outside his powers with monumental sacrifices to force the freedom of our members. General Innocent Orji singlehandedly funded defense team; paid for publicity and everything needed to be paid while in detention and when he was released. He showed an examplary leadership worthy of emulation for history to judge.

“Today; unknown elements are claiming members of BNG are their members so as to use our members and enrich their pockets. With the anger of what we have lost; the years wasted and the pains of oppression; BNG will devastatingly strike anyone that dares to use members of BNG to play money bag politics.

“BNG is therefore warning agents meeting and consulting politicians for compensation of our members. It is crucial to also categorically state that BNG has nothing to do with MASSOB or BIM-MASSOB and we will decisively deal with any group misleading or playing unhealthy politics with our members to enrich their pockets in the name of compensation.

“BNG is warning all politicians; within and outside Biafra to stay away from wrong channels if they truly want to work towards compensating our members. We don’t oppose compensation of our members; but any compensation must go through C.I Meze, our defense counsel who suffered for our members.

“Compensation is a post legal affair and the power of attorney given to C.I Meze remains valid and puts him in the position of negotiation. BNG is not yet aware of any compensation and our defense counsel have not informed us about any compensation. BNG will vehemently deal with anyone found to use or using our members to organize a backdoor compensation.