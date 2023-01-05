The leader of the Fulani community in the Southeast, Alhaji Giddado Siddiki has advised Nigerian leaders across the various tribes, to refrain from all kinds of disinformation and misinformation that may incite their subjects against people of other tribes.

Alhaji Siddiki gave the advice in a New Year message while addressing newsmen in Awka.

The Southeast Fulani community leader identified misinformation and disinformation as the major causes of inter-tribal crises and violence witnessed in various parts of the country.

He however noted that the leaders are feasting on the negative strategy to propel their selfish ambitions.

According to him, Nigeria can remain peaceful even as a united entity with all the tribes in it, when the tribal leaders begin to inform and sensitize their subjects appropriately.

“The problem with this nation is that we find many people saying things that are untrue against people of other tribes. When this wrong information is passed, the bad eggs take them up and start the violence.

“So, if our leader across the various tribes, who have subjects who listen to them, can begin to pass the right information about other tribes, I think these crises will subside.

“We must begin to say things we know and are sure of, not speculations that can incite people of gullible mind to violence,” he pleaded.

Siddiki, who is also a chieftain of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), advised Nigerians to love one another, emphasizing that the strength of the nation lies in the unity of the people.

He said he is expectant that the new year will usher in a change of heart among Nigerians that will begin to eradicate the senseless killings across the country.

He revealed that the MACBAN is optimistic of greater understanding and enhanced peace amongst countrymen and women wherever they might be in Nigeria.

Siddiki commended the Governors of the five Southeast states for their efforts at promoting peaceful coexistence between people of the region and settlers.

He also vowed that the MACBAN will continue to support their efforts at maintaining a safe and secure Igboland, that will be a haven for business and commercial activities.

“I wish to immensely appreciate the Governors of the five South East States of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo for the bold expressions of their belief in one Nigeria where Nigerians should be at liberty to legitimately ply their trades without undue bottlenecks consequent upon not being natives of designated places.

“I wish to appreciate the Governors for individually and collectively accommodating our people in their states. I thank them for listening to us, particularly at very trying moments in the course of this year, when the unruly activities of criminals in the wild, tended to lead to a blanket demonisation of our herdsmen.

“At such times, our insistence that criminals, whoever they might be, should be isolated from the masses and appropriately brought to book, was heeded; and with the Governments of the South East States engaging our people and the natives in strategic neighbourhood security monitoring, the frequency of sore instances of criminality has drastically reduced,” he pointed out.

Siddiki continued; “I equally wish to sincere heartedly commiserate with families whose loved ones fell to the wanton rascality of vandals, robbers, kidnappers and other shades of criminals whose dastardly activities caused all of us heightened anxiety.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I thank frontline traditional rulers, religious leaders and other South Easterners of immense influence who sued for peace whenever conflict needled our sense of communality and peace.

“I thank the Nigeria Police and other arms of Nigeria Law Enforcement Agencies for being responsive to peace demands in the South East and in Nigeria.”