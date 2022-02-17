Thursday, February 17, 2022
Don’t marry if you don’t have a source of income, Table Shaker tells single men

“A girl who calls you boo may boot you for a new boo if you can no longer foot her bills” – Reno Omokri

Popular Nigerian Table Shaker, Reno Omokri has urged single men to shelve the idea of getting married when they don’t have any source of income.

In a post on Facebook, the former presidential aide said it’s the duty of a husband to provide for his household and anyone who cannot play this role properly should not assume the position of a husband.

He wrote:

Dear men,

Success has a hundred admirers. Failure has NONE. So stop calling women that refuse to suffer with you, gold diggers. Even your own shadow will abandon you when there is no light. Succeed, then look for someone to share your success, not your suffering! The main duty of a husband is to provide.

Therefore, if you dont have a source of income, you should not become a husband. Dont become a husband by ‘faith’. Wait until the faith materialises. A man that cant provide for his family is worse than an infidel-1 Timothy 5:8.

Merit Ugolo

