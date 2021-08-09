“Don’t Kyari another person’s matter on your head,” Omokri advises Youth

Alexa Ranking as of 09/08/21The News Chronicle Globally Ranked : 156,112
Nigerian Table Shaker, Reno Omokri has urged youths to be contented with what they have while they legitimately pursue their goals.
In a post on Facebook, while making jest of the embattled Police personnel, Abba Kyari and international fraudster, Hushpuppi, Omokri said having little that you got legitimately is better than having abundance of ill wealth.
He wrote:
Last year you thought Hushpupi was more blessed than you. Today, Hushpuppi would die to be in your shoes. Learn the virtue of contentment. Envy no one. You only see a thumbnail. God sees the full picture. Therefore, don’t Kyari another person’s matter on your head. Peace of mind with little is better than a pierced heart with much. The grass looks greener where it is well watered with fraud. But remember, looks can be deceiving. Everyday is for Hush and Kyari. But only one day is for the FBI
