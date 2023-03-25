An Islamic human rights organization, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has appealed to the First Lady of Bauchi State, Dr. Aisha Bala Muhammed to stop her alleged plan to intimidate the leaders of Muslim women organisations who visited the wife of the gubernatorial candidate of the opposition in the state.

This was disclosed by the Executive Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, in a press statement issued by him on Saturday, 25th March, 2023.

He said:

The First Lady of Bauchi State, Dr. Aisha Bala Muhammed is allegedly planning to intimidate leaders of Muslim women organisations who visited the wife of the gubernatorial candidate of the opposition in the state, Hajiya Sadiya, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs.

“Hajiya Sadiya is the wife of Air Marshal Sidique, an opposition gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 general elections who contested against Bauchi State governor, Bala Muhammed.

“The women allegedly facing possible political backlash include the Amirah of the Federation of Muslim Women Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), the Amirah of Initiatives For Muslim Women of Nigeria (IMWON) and the Amirah of Nisau Sunnah (Women of the Tradition).

“Already, the First Lady has reportedly demanded for the file of the Amirah of Nisau Sunna from the latter’s office at the College of Education, Kangere. Other punitive measures may be in the offing for the remaining two Amirahs.

“MURIC frowns at any attempt to punish Muslim women activists for actions taken in the service of Islam. It amounts to witch-hunting, victimization, persecution and coercion. The alleged demand for the file of the Amirah of Nisau Sunnah is politically motivated.

“We will resist such injustice with every legitimate means at our disposal. We are therefore requesting the chairman, members of the executive committee and all members of MURIC in Bauchi State to be on standby awaiting instructions from headquarters.

“We advise all members of FOMWAN, IMWON and Nisau Sunnah to be on the tip-toes of alertness and to keep all channels of communication with us open. No female Muslim activist in Bauchi or anywhere in Nigeria will suffer intimidation in vain. We therefore advise the First Lady of Bauchi State to bury the thought if indeed it is true. She should not trigger a chain of reactions of unimaginable consequences.”