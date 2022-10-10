Former Senator representing Kaduna central at the senate, Shehu Sani, has advised presidential candidates above the age of sixty (60) to stay away from some exercises or sports.

Sani advised in a tweet on his official handle.

He said social media pressure should not force any presidential candidate above sixty (60) to engage in sports or exercises.

The former lawmaker listed some of the sports including Judo, wrestling, Taekwondo, boxing, weightlifting, and long marches on the street.

“Please No Presidential candidate who is over 60 should force himself to engage in Judo, Wrestling, Taekwondo, Boxing, weightlifting or long marches on the street because of social media pressure,” Sani wrote.

His advice comes a few days after the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu was filmed on an exercise bike to prove fitness.

The issue of the mental and physical fitness of some of the presidential candidates has, of late dominated social media space, with concerns as to the fitness of some of them to occupy the nation’s number one position.

There have been arguments and counter-arguments.

The three major presidential candidates are above sixty (60) years of age.

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is 75 years, Tinubu of the APC claims he is 70 years old and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) is 61.