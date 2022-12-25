Over 2000 years ago, in a manger, stinking as it was , he was born.

Don’t be deceived by the wishes you get, beautifully couched they may come, delightful to the ears and soothing to the heart. Claim those words and expressions and make them yours, localize them, for the hands that sent them may be different and poles apart from the wordings of the message; putting them in one single mould of rating may be counterproductive.

Don’t be deceived by the memorial of the celebration of the birthday of Jesus, rather live out his birthday daily and make every moment of your life a Christmas.

What is Christmas in deception? What is Christmas in corruption? What is Christmas in lies and cheat? What is Christmas in killing and ritual?

Don’t be deceived by the wishes that may inundate your phones today, serotyped, copied, recycled and forwarded, just very few may reflect the originality of the hearts that sent them.

When our life in Christ, when Christ’ presence and the celebration of his birthday become not only seasonal but one that comes with baggages of unwholesome things, the whole essence of this celebration comes under heavy scrutiny.

Christmas yesterday! Today! And forever. The beauty of this celebration will only be appreciated when it becomes ones life style, a habit and a second nature.

Today, if Christ is not born in you, removing all stains and dirts, bumps and curves holding one up above sin and iniquity, Christmas for such a person is mere remembrance, a jamboree without depth and values, without blessings and joy but empty, noisy and worthless.