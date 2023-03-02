Don’t be a bad loser, even in the face of glowing and glaring manipulations!

Don’t be a bad loser, the test of ones strength and dexterity isn’t in victory but in defeat.

Don’t be a sore and cantankerous loser, failure isn’t defeat but another dimension for a higher victory.

Don’t be a bad loser by expressing and venting your emotions prematurely. Think through your loss, brood over it, think through it and find the best approach to respond not react to it.

Human emotions can be capricious and brittle, only the firm in heart and the strong in will power will manage it without fraying nerves and flying off the handle.

We are not just Obident for mouth. We are Obident because we are different.

We are not just Obident when victory only is looming. We are Obident both in victory and defeat.

Defeat isn’t failure. Defeat is a privileged opportunity to see through the entire process and improve for the future.

Real Obidents are still marching on! Real Obidents are still hanging in there. Real Obidents are still hopeful and optimistic. Real Obidents are not seeing half empty cup , they are rather seeing half filled cup.

Don’t be a bad loser even when the process is unarguably flawled. Get up from that low level emotional upset and wear your faith garment of what God cannot do doesn’t exist and march on.

This is the time for the main game! I bet you many will fall by the way side. Many their strength will fail them. But never be among them. Pull yourself by your shoe lace for the journey to freedom isn’t a wall in the park.

We have gone this far. Our records and impact very remarkably overwhelming. Even in this flawed defeat we are victorious and our fame and aura intimidating.

Can we all see the bigger picture and appreciate the rising of the sun , though in a very slow manner.

Congratulations guys! Congratulations Obident people! Walk with shoulder high. You made history, broken records and set new ones.

Just be patient!Be Prayerfull! And watch events unfold in the coming days.

Take it to the bank we will all pop champagne at the due time.

Jarlath Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com

