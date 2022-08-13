Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis has completed his move from relegated Watford to newly promoted side Nottingham Forest in a four year deal worth £20m, according to Fabrizio Romano. BBC sports writer Simon Stones also confirmed that the Nigerian striker moved to Forest. Dennis will partner with his compatriots Taiwo Awoniyi, who had moved earlier in a club record deal to the club from German outfit Union Berlin.

Nottingham is still strengthening their squad after they lost their English Premier League opener game to Newcastle United.

Dennis hit 10 Premier League goals last season in his 35 appearances for Watford.

When Steve Cooper was asked about the deal on Dennis arrival by BBC:

When Steve Cooper was asked about the deal on Dennis arrival by BBC:

“It is no secret we are actively looking for players, we have been linked with more players than is actually true. [We’ve made] progress on some of them, others not really.

“We are still in that process of bringing players in and more out as well. It has been going on for a while, and it will continue until the window closes.”