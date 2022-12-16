Donald Trump, a former US president, has released a set of digital trading cards featuring him as various characters, such as a superhero, astronaut, and Nascar racer.

Trump stated “These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career!”

The billionaire began his third campaign for president last month.

This week, he said he would make a “major announcement,” which led to rumors.

A probable running mate for his presidential campaign was anticipated by certain observers.

Instead, Mr. Trump uploaded a promotional video to his Truth Social social media page.

The video showed an animated representation of the former president in front of Trump Tower in New York, ripping open his shirt to reveal a superhero suit with the letter T imprinted on it while lasers shoot out of his eyes.

The non-fungible tokens (NFTs), according to Mr. Trump, are “very much like a baseball card, but hopefully far more entertaining,” as he stated later on Truth Social.

I’m ACTUALLY speechless. Trump trading cards for $99. He HAS to be broke. pic.twitter.com/BKDMBnuHns — Malynda Hale (@MalyndaHale) December 15, 2022

The cards, which cost $99 (£81) each, “would make a terrific Christmas gift,” he continued.

Additionally, purchasers will be placed into a contest with a chance to win prizes like a gala dinner or a round of golf with Mr. Trump.

NFTs have been hailed as the digital equivalent of collectibles, but detractors have cautioned about market hazards.

Although they lack a physical form of their own, “one-of-a-kind” assets in the digital world can be bought and sold like any other item of property.

They can be compared to ownership certificates for tangible or digital things.

What Is NFT?

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptographic assets on a blockchain that can be distinguished from one another by their distinctive identifying codes and metadata.

They cannot be bought or exchanged for equivalent amounts like cryptocurrencies can. This contrasts with fungible tokens, like cryptocurrencies, which are interchangeable and can thus be used as a medium for business transactions.

The ERC-721 standard was the precursor to NFTs. The ERC-721 smart contract standard, created by some of the same individuals who created the ERC-20 smart contract, outlines the minimal interface—ownership information, security, and metadata—needed for the trading and distribution of gaming tokens.

The ERC-1155 standard expands on the idea by batching many non-fungible token types into a single contract and lowering the transaction and storage costs necessary for NFTs.

NFTs have a variety of potential applications. For instance, they are the perfect means of digitally representing tangible things like real estate and art.

NFTs, which are based on blockchains, can also be used for identity management or to cut out middlemen and link artists with audiences. NFTs have the ability to eliminate middlemen, streamline transactions, and open up new markets.

The market for NFTs today is largely driven by collectibles like digital art, sports cards, and rarities.