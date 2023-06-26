Path The News Chronicle » Entertainment » Don Jazzy – How I used Rema to win ‘oyinbo’ woman

Don Jazzy – How I used Rema to win 'oyinbo' woman

Don Jazzy – How I used Rema to win over an ‘oyinbo’ woman in France

Firstly, The head of a record company and well-known music producer Don Jazzy is ecstatic about Rema’s recent phenomenal rise to fame around the world.

He couldn’t help but share his most recent fun ploy for impressing an oyinbo lady he recently met in France, showing how excited he is.

Don Jazzy said on his Instagram page that he began using Rema as a pickup line while interacting with women from different cultures.

Also, He described a specific incident from a recent trip to Paris in a video, where he saw a stunning white woman whom he was keen to approach.

Also, Don Jazzy claims that he told the woman he was in Paris to manage his investments when she inquired about his reason for being there. But he didn’t stop there; he proudly remarked that when she asked about the return on his investment, in addition, he had shown her proof of Rema’s most recent achievement—his sold-out performance in Paris—which was his most recent accomplishment.

Netizens reacted to the funny story with hilarious comments

 Junior_humphrey:  “Investment dy go well 😂😂”

Bankulli: “Chief investor 👏🏿”

Nekie_neka: Omoooo!!! Your investment dey gimme joyyy o. Seee crowd!!! Remyyyyy Boyyyy!!!

__marggie: “If only she knows 🙌”

 

