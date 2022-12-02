Domino’s Pizza Nigeria, in partnership with Nigeria’s long-term service provider for telecommunications, 9mobile, has opened its new Call Center in an effort to increase customer happiness and give exceptional service.

This technology advancement was implemented in accordance with the brand’s goal to put customer satisfaction first.

“Customers’ orders will be taken and delivered faster with less wait time for the customers, delivering their purchases seamless and faster. The call centre will also serve as the customer contact centre to assist our valued customers with any concerns they may have,” it noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick McMichael, Group Chief Executive Officer of Eat’N’Go Africa, said in a speech at the ceremony for the company’s launch: “As an organization, Eat’N’Go is committed to always being at the forefront of customer satisfaction, and by adapting to innovative ways we will keep improving on our service delivery, which the call center avails us.” The dominating Domino’s pizza master franchise in Africa is called Eat’N’Go.

In regards to the partnership with 9mobile, he stated that it would “revolutionize the food delivery service in Nigeria, providing us with more opportunities to be easily accessible to our customers and providing them with more channels of communication while employing technology to improve service delivery.”

Juergen Peschel, CEO of 9mobile, who was also present at the launch, expressed his excitement about this new relationship.

“Eat’N’Go Africa is one of our key Enterprise customers and we are truly delighted to be part of this innovative approach to excellent customer service delivery as it aligns with our brand attributes which are encapsulated in three key ways, Quality of Service, Innovation and Customer Experience,” he said.

He expressed that this partnership further shows the extent to which technology can be deployed to ease the way business is done. “As an innovative company, we are pleased to provide our support to your organization as a lot of what we will be doing will ride on quality telecom technology that will help you scale. So, we are happy to have you as our partners,” he added.