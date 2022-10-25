Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has congratulated chairman of DAAR Communications Limited, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi on the occasion of his 71st birthday anniversary.

“High Chief Dokpesi has a record of superlative accomplishments in every of his endeavours”, Atiku said in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe.

The statement says further that Dokpesi is one of Nigeria’s finest achievers and it is very befitting that he is celebrated as a national icon on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

“Chief Raymond Dokpesi is a household name in Nigeria. He is a trailblazer in many fields of our national life, and it is to the records of his successes as a businessman or a politician, that he is one of very few Nigerians whose name enjoys popular acclaim.

“On the occasion of his birthday I join the multitude of his admirers to wish High Chief – as he’s mostly called – a happy celebration and pray to the Almighty to continue His blessing and grace of good health and vitality unto him.

“I also congratulate his family on the milestone attained by their patriarch, as well as his Agenebode community for giving the country such an illustrious son.”