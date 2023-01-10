“The men of Kiriath-jearim came and took the ark of the LORD … The time was long, for it was twenty years; and all the house of Israel mourned after the LORD.” – 1 Samuel 7:1-2 NASB

The ark had been captured and the Israelites lamented this loss. Yet for a long time, they did nothing, finally acting after an amazing 20 years!

From the message delivered through Samuel, it was clear they were guilty of compromise. Samuel promised God would deliver them but only if they returned to Him “with all [their] heart” (v. 3). The Israelites agreed, but it took years to become willing to change.

Finally, when they gathered for prayer, there was a spirit of repentance as they acknowledged their sins. But when the Philistines attacked, the Israelites demonstrated a lack of faith. They still were afraid.

They pleaded with Samuel to pray for them. After he cried to ÀGod again, He sent “a great thunder” that “confused” the Philistines, who were then routed (v. 10).

The actions of the Israelites demonstrated the horrible consequences of sin and what happens when we compromise and ignore God’s Word. He always is ready to fight for His people. But we need to be clean in His sight, repent of our sins, and commit to serving Him with our whole hearts.

Do you face problems? Do you need God’s help? Don’t delay or wallow in despair. Seek His discernment and help. Renew your relationship with Him. Make sure your heart is right before Him. Then call on Him with confidence. And be ready to step out in faith. Seek Him today!

What long-term problem do you need to resolve soon?

Father, I commit these needs to You: ________. Help me to be clean in Your sight. I trust You. Thank You for Your help! In Jesus’ name, amen.

1 Samuel 7