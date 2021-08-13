Dogara lands in EFCC’s net over 2014 fraud

Alexa Ranking as of 13/08/21
Operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested one Dogara Liman for offences bordering on obtaining money by false pretence.
The suspect, sometime in March, 2014, allegedly obtained the sum of N5million from a victim on the pretext of financing a contract purportedly awarded to him by the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, through TETFund.
He lured his victim with a promise of N1.5million return on investment but once the victim lodged the N5m into his account, he diverted the money to offset a loan.
According to the EFCC, all efforts by the victim to retrieve his money from him failed. The suspect will soon be charged to court, the commission said.
