Friday, July 30, 2021 About Us Advert Rates Contact Us

Do you still live there

136 views | Akaolisa Emmanuel | July 29, 2021

Do you still live there

[See her] wheeled through my face

Is there a drug of familiarity and attention

We are qualified chemists

But let me do the administration

And so from a distance, the foundation question

Can lip reading give me knowledge

O, ha and nothing, will confuse me

Forgive me a momentous illiterate

It’s not an option for me

What else would have told me

A nod or headshake still

Your flowing waving hair, confused the answer

See, I am not certain on your purpose

And I thought if I didn’t ask

Something the distance took

So this I will do, I will check back there

The place of which I ask, is not far from here, not afraid I find another there,

My heart

Leave a Comment

For article and stories
editor@thenews-chronicle.com or call 0905 748 0949
For article and stories
publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or call 0905 748 0940