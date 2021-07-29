136 views | Akaolisa Emmanuel | July 29, 2021
Do you still live there
[See her] wheeled through my face
Is there a drug of familiarity and attention
We are qualified chemists
But let me do the administration
And so from a distance, the foundation question
Can lip reading give me knowledge
O, ha and nothing, will confuse me
Forgive me a momentous illiterate
It’s not an option for me
What else would have told me
A nod or headshake still
Your flowing waving hair, confused the answer
See, I am not certain on your purpose
And I thought if I didn’t ask
Something the distance took
So this I will do, I will check back there
The place of which I ask, is not far from here, not afraid I find another there,
My heart
Remember me