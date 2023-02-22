Human Rights Activist, Deji Adeyanju has urged Nigerians not to vote for the candidates of the All Progressives Congress, Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party in the presidential election.

In a Facebook post, Deji averred that Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party are thieves.

The activist added that there are other credible candidates running for the nation’s most coveted seat that Nigerians should vote for.

He wrote:

“Do not vote any of the leading thieving politicians below on Saturday:

-Tinubu

-Atiku

-Obi.

There are many credible candidates on the ballot.”

Nigerians will head to the polls on Saturday to elect who will lead the nation in the next four years.

The above-mentioned candidates are the major contenders for the presidency.

