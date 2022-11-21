Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has cautioned Nigerian electorates against selling of votes.

The EFCC, in a post on Facebook yesterday, warned that a pot of portage is not worth four years of pains and agony in the hands of wicked and heartless leaders.

The Commission also warned that it will clampdown on those who plan to sell their votes.

The agency wrote:

“Are you considering selling your vote during the 2023 general elections? What will ₦20k or even ₦50k do for you for a four year period? Would you want to exchange a pot of portage for a four years of pains and agony? Even if you choose to, you will have the law enforcement agencies, especially the EFCC to contend with. Don’t sell your vote.”