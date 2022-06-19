Do not be intimidated by a lady’s beauty, shoot your shot – Omokri tells single Men

Popular Nigerian Table Shaker, Reno Omokri has urged single men never to be intimidated by a lady’s beauty.

In a post on Facebook, the former presidential aide counseled single men to be bold enough to approach any lady they like.

He urged men not to be afraid of shooting shots, noting that the lady can either say yes or no.

Omokri argued that a No from a lady is not the end of the world.

He wrote:

Dear single men,

Go ahead and shoot your shot at that girl. Don’t be intimidated, no matter how beautiful she is. So what if she embarrasses you? It is better to be embarrassed than to be regretful. And you will regret it if you see her with another man next year!

If you ask a girl out, or ask her to marry you, she will only say yes or no. If you ask her and she says no, it is not failure. Failure is not the opposite of success. It is an integral part of success. You sometimes have to hear no, to appreciate yes even more!