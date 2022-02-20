Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk Seventh Sunday of the Year C – February 20, 2022.

Reading: 1 Sam. 26:2.7-9.12-13.22-23;

Responsorial Psalm 103:1-2.3-4.8 &10.12-13(R8a); 1 Cor. 15:45-49 & Gospel Luke 6:27.20-38.

Theme: Do My Prophet No Harm!

Sunday Synopsis

In the first reading – David stated: “The Lord put you in my power, but I would not raise my hand against the Lord’s anointed” after he spared the life of Saul, his enemy. The second reading compares Adam, the first man and Jesus, the last man calling the former a living soul and the latter, a living spirit. It notes that the first man was from the earth while the last man came from heaven noting that we are like the first man. The Gospel reading presents the golden rule laced with teachings around loving others. Therein, Jesus brings a completely new teaching concerning “An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth” by challenging us to be charitable and respect men of God by being compassionate as our heavenly father is compassionate.

Introduction

Today, the Church invites us to reflect on respecting the “the Lord’s anointed” bearing in mind the law of charity as it relates to loving our enemies and doing good to them. Titled “Do My Prophet No Harm,” our reflection would take into cognisance the background of the readings even as it situates it around some pastoral lessons.

Background & Summary of the Readings

As a prelude to the story of the first reading (1 Samuel 26:2.7-9.12-13.22-23), it is important to understand that Saul, who was of age and needed a successor became jealous of David, his guitarist and wished to kill him. Meanwhile, Jonathan his son loved Saul. On this day, Saul went to the wilderness of Ziph in company of three thousand men in search of David to eliminate him. God caused Saul and his men to undergo a deep sleep. While they slept, David and Abishai went inside their camp. Abishai asked David permission to kill Saul immediately but David stated, “Do not kill him …the Lord forbids that I should raise my hand against the Lord’s anointed.”

At that, he commanded Abishai to take Saul’s spear which was stuck to the ground and the pitcher of water beside his head. When they had crossed over to the other side, David called out from a high mountain that one of the soldiers should come over and collect the king’s spear and jar of water. The reading surmised that David said: “The Lord repays everyone for his uprightness and loyalty. Today the Lord put you in my power, but I would not raise my hand against the Lord’s anointed.”

The second reading (1 Cor. 15:45-49) compares Adam, the first man and Jesus, the last man calling the former a living soul and the latter, a living spirit. It notes that the first man was from the earth while the last man came from heaven noting that we are like the first man. However, it calls us to look up to a higher destiny where Christ the last man is, stressing that we who have been modelled like the earth man would also be modelled as the heavenly man.

The Gospel (Luke 6:27.20-38) reading presents the golden rule laced with teachings around loving others. Jesus brings a completely new teaching concerning “An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth.” In an unprecedented manner, he insists that if someone slaps you on one cheek, turn the other; if someone takes your tunic, offer him your cloak as well; he urges all to give to the needy. He maintains that even sinners are kind to sinners noting that if Christians limit their charity to fellow Christians, it means that they are not any different from sinners.

Jesus surmises: “Be compassionate as your heavenly Father is compassionate.” This implies that we should refrain from condemning others by forgiving one another and being open-handed. He insists that by doing so: “There will be gifts for you: a full measure, pressed down, shaken over, will be poured into your lap; because the amount you measure out, is the amount you will be given back.” The message that we should not judge others prepares us to see our religious leaders for who they are by giving them the respect they deserve.

Biblical Examples of “Do My Prophet No Harm”

Case of Miriam: The book of numbers (Num. 12:1-16) relates the tragic tale of Miriam and Aaron who grumbled against Moses’ choice of marrying a Cushite woman. The bible reveals that God immediately stroke Miriam with leprosy. Case of Michal, Daughter of Saul, Wife of David: Also, the bible (2 Samuel 6:22-23) tells the story of Michal, daughter of Saul and wife of David who criticized her husband for dancing shamelessly before the Ark of the Covenant. We are told that God was enraged with her and made her barren for the rest of her life. Case of David Sparing Saul: The scripture relates how when Saul hated and wanted to slay David, the latter rebuked the Amalekite who killed Saul indicating his divine anointing. He challenged him thus: “Who told you to lay your hands on the Lord’s anointed?” (2 Samuel 1:14). Suffice it to opine that God always protects his own. Isn’t this a lesson of faith for us in contemporary times?

Pastoral Lessons

Do Not Attack Men of God: David’s timeless remark: “The Lord forbids that I should raise my hand against the Lord’s anointed” reminds the people of God about the grave danger of assaulting or killing men of God and calls all those who are so guilty to seek true repentance. Leave Vengeance for God: Where the faithful are full hardy in killing priests/prophets with their tongues or ridiculing them in the court of public opinion or media, they should not be distracted but trust in God who has called them even as they leave vengeance to him. Embrace God’s Spirit: St. Paul’s typology of the first man and the last man reminds us that although we carry the flesh of Adam, Christ invites us to embrace his spirit which helps us to be charitable in order to live with him in the great beyond. Live by the Golden Rule: In the gospel, Jesus invites us to embrace the golden rule by offering our cloak if someone asks for our tunic irrespective of their religious, cultural or social persuasion towards making the world a better place to live in. Be Compassionate, Expect Surprises: We are called to “Be compassionate as our heavenly Father is compassionate” bearing in mind that if we are kind, open-handed and charitable, the Lord would ensure that: “There will be gifts for you: a full measure, pressed down shaken over, will be poured into your lap; because the amount you measure out is the amount you will be given back.”

Summary Lines

Conclusion

The constant backlash on religious leaders in our country shows that we have departed from the pious years of glowing-respect for God’s elect. This calls for retracing our steps as individuals and groups. To achieve this, we ought to embrace humility, love and prayers. David’s remark: “The Lord repays everyone for his uprightness and loyalty…” reminds us of our responsibility to be kind and nice to our priests despite their shortcomings. Suffice to state that as “wounded healers,” priests are not called because they are righteous but they are righteous because they are called.

St. Francis of Assisi said if he met a priest and an angel on the road, he would greet the priest first before the angel because the priest commands God to come down during the celebration of Holy Mass and also forgives sins in the name of God and his Church. Francis added that hundred angles cannot say Mass or hear the confession of one soul. As such, we must respect and pray for our priests. Always remember the timeless biblical dictum: “Touch Not My Anointed and Do My Prophet No Harm.” Have a terrific week!