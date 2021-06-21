“Do make you marry because you don dey old” – Timaya’s first baby mama advises him

256 views | Francis Azuka | June 21, 2021
Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Timaya has been urged by his first baby mama to get married because he is getting old.
Gistmania reports that Barbara, a Real Estate developer, made the remark while celebrating the renowned 32-year-old singer who is the father of her child as well as the father of three other children, born to different mothers.
While praying for finances and wisdom in his life on Father’s day, she doubled it with a piece of advice as she urged him to get married since he’s no longer getting any younger.
She wrote: “Happy Father’s day papa Ema, Gracey, Mani, and Maya. I pray God gives you the finances and wisdom it takes to bring up your kids. Sha do make you marry o, because you don dey old small small”.
Remember me