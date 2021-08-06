DJ Cuppy Pledges To Sponsor Sustainability Projects in Education, Gender Equality

290 views | Francis Azuka | August 6, 2021
The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Mr. Lekan Fatodu, has applauded young advocates, especially Florence Otedola (DJ Cuppy) and others for supporting and identifying with the State Government’s SDG initiative.
Fatodu, who gave the commendation during a recent meeting with DJ Cuppy in London, explained that galvanising support for the initiative, particularly among young individuals who are at the forefront of sustainable actions, is very critical to the success of the programme.
He revealed that DJ Cuppy is one of the many young SDG advocates, who have identified with this initiative, and the State is proud of her efforts in the sustainability space.
“The State Government is proud to have such an impressive assemblage of young individuals networking to proffer solutions to existing and emerging challenges in the State”, the Special Assistant revealed.
Earlier, Florence Otedola (DJ Cuppy) had pledged to sponsor sustainability projects in education and gender equality in Lagos as part of her commitment to the Lagos SDGs Youth Alliance initiative.
The International DJ cum Producer declared that the Cuppy Foundation was established to create an improved atmosphere for every child to live their dreams while the Lagos SDGs Youth Alliance presents a veritable platform for the foundation to deliver on its purpose.
In pledging her commitment to the Youth Alliance, DJ Cuppy submitted that the foundation is ready to sponsor sustainability projects in education and around gender equality in Lagos State through her Cuppy Foundation.
She said, “The fundamental existence of my foundation is to ensure every child, irrespective of background, has access to quality education, good health and promote gender equality amongst other lofty goals. I believe that when society is populated with healthy and educated minds, we can collectively solve some of our challenges”.
“I am highly devoted to this endeavour and my foundation is ready to take up projects that will enhance the lives of citizens, particularly the young ones across the State”, she stated.
While appreciating the State Government for consistency in establishing initiatives that will promote the attainment of the global goals and improved living standards, DJ Cuppy maintained that Lagos is better positioned to lead other African cities in sustainability efforts.
