Divine Protection: Nigerian Woman Narrates how God protected her and family from getting hurt as ceiling fan mysteriously falls on their bed at night

A Nigerian woman identified as Yvonne Stanley on Wednesday, March 23, took to her Facebook to share how her entire family survived a ceiling fan accident in their home. She revealed that the ceiling fan mysteriously fell on the bed as she and her husband were about to go to sleep.

She shared that the shocking incident happened at exactly 11:55pm on Wednesday while her two kids were fast asleep on the same bed.

Her post:

‘’I can’t keep quiet about this o…if it had gone the other way, RIP attached to my children’s photo would have been louder than this.

‘’I’ve heard of casualties as a result of fallen ceiling fan, but no one saw this coming.

‘’Last night at about 11:15pm.Right before me and hubby’s eyes, this fan that was rolling fell without any fault, sound and sign.

‘’How almighty God arranged these kids and pushed them to one corner despite their sleeping gymnastic skills.’’ How neither me nor hubby chose to sit by the spot which we do most times.

‘’Neither the sharp blade nor heavy engine touched them.’’

‘’See how they kept changing positions just within the period I took these shots. They could have rolled to the point where the fan fell. The spinning fan could have sliced the boy’s feet. So many what ifs.’’

See reaction of Nigerians:

Charlie Ifo said:

‘’God is indeed awesome. How we for talk am. Thank you Jesus. He will continue to disappoint the enemy for your sake’’

Patience Etim:

‘’The name of the lord be praise, his miracles in our life are unending.’’

Antietie Idung:

‘’This is the second time im seeing this. First it happened in my chrch while service was ongoing but Glory to God, the injury was not much on the lady.’’