TNC: Good day Mr Chinedu, briefly describe RiseUp Studio Nigeria Ltd and your involvement with it.

Okafor: This entertainment business is equipped to produce all kinds of music, radio jingles, commercials, documentaries, movie sound productions, etc. As part of our purpose, we want to use entertainment to help African artists. The studio was constructed in response to my disappointing encounter with a music producer, which inspired me to discover how to create quality music. Also, we offer DJ services and talent management.

TNC: How well has RiseUp Studio accomplished the purpose for which it was created?

Okafor: We have always felt that we have accomplished something worthwhile since the day the firm was officially incorporated, and we won’t let up until everyone knows about us.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

TNC: What is your reach so far?

Okafor: Since our founding in 2011, we have created a significant number of artists and businesses from countries such as Ghana, Nigeria, the United States, Norway, the United Kingdom, etc. Our reputation in the business for giving our customers high-quality sounds has kept us going strong.

TNC: How well has it accomplished the purpose for which it was created?

We have always felt that we have accomplished greatness since the day the firm was officially incorporated, and we won’t let up until everyone knows about us.

TNC: What has been the reaction of the market to your services?

Okafor: RiseUp Studio is more than just a music studio, as our customers can attest to. We are situated in Lagos, Nigeria, and so far, we have created countless individuals and had our name appear in publications like magazines, blogs, newspapers, etc.

TNC: What do you think poses the greatest threat to your company?

Okafor: Lack of electricity. The problem with using alternative power source in the studio is that it costs a lot of gasoline to do top-notch work.

TNC: What kinds of partnerships do you think RiseUp Studio Nigeria limited needs to succeed?

To launch our television program STREET MUSIC AFRICA, we require partners. A talent show that offers the globe a free glimpse of hidden talents from Africa’s streets of which the first episode has already been shot in Ghana.

TNC: What are your plans for the future?

Okafor: To continue working every day until we succeed, and even when we do, to keep working until we are physically unable to do so.

TNC: What project has RiseUp Studio Nigeria Limited been up to recently?

Okafor: We created a jingle for Zenith Bank General Insurance Company recently. Just so you know, I am currently producing music for our US-based client in the studio. Distance is never an issue when working with RiseUp Studio.