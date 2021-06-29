Disqualified Governorship Aspirant, Nwankpo Dumps APGA, Joins ADC

237 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | June 29, 2021
Awka – A former governorship aspirant in Anambra State, Nze Akachukwu Sullivan Nwankpo, has defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).
Nwankpor was one of the five aspirants disqualified at the screening level ahead of last Saturday’s APGA Governorship Primary in Anambra.
He was precluded from participating in the exercise for having not been in APGA for upto 18 months and inability to secure a waiver from member of the National Working Committee, NWC of the party to go ahead and participate, as stipulated in the party’s constitution.
Speaking to the newsmen at Okija yesterday, Nwankpo said he is committed to serving the state, explaining that he decided to join the ADC, in keeping with the call from the people on him to contest the election.
“I have to do what my people want me to do. They have been clamouring and urging me to join ADC and quite a few of them have gone ahead of me to join ADC and that is what they want me to do and as a leader I have to listen to their calls.
“I am crossing over now so that I can serve my people better. I am 100 percent committed to my country, my state and my people,” he stated.
He declared unflinching support to the party both at the state and national levels.
Welcoming Nwankpo into the party, the Anambra State Chairman of the party, Comrade Patrick Obianyor, described him as big addition to the party, saying with his experience in grassroots politics, the defection of Akachukwu Nwankpo will no doubt increase the winning chances of the party.
“Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo is our pride, a good man who has positively touched lives. His defection is a welcome development and we are happy to receive him into the party. Aside politics, Nwankpo is a son of the soil in Okija and he has done very well for the people.
‘With his defection to the party, we will be able to work for our people and move the party forward,” he added.
